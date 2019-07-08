Isthmian League agree new sponsorship deal

The Isthmian League will be known as the BetVictor Isthmian League after the online gambling firm agreed a two-year sponsorship deal, starting from the 2019/20 campaign.

BetVictor have replaced Bostik as the main sponsor of the division, after the adhesive and sealant company ended their two-year association with the Isthmian League this summer.

The gambling company will also sponsor the National League's other two feeder leagues, the Southern League and the Northern Premier, marking the first time all divisions at Step 3 and Step 4 will carry the same sponsorship.

The players’ shirt sleeves at 228 clubs across all three leagues will also carry the BetVictor logo.

In a joint statement, Nick Robinson – Isthmian Football League Chairman, Mark Harris – Northern Premier League Chairman and Terry Barratt – Southern League Chair, said: “We are delighted to be working with BetVictor, such a high-profile sponsor. It is a major coup for the leagues at the Steps 3 and 4 of the National Leagues System.

"By working collectively, we become a much more attractive commercial and media proposition. We are all striving to professionalise our competitions and this sponsorship takes things to a new level.”

BetVictor’s Director of Brand and Creative, Matt Parkes added: “We’re very excited about this partnership and we’re confident it will be a successful one for all three leagues and for BetVictor.

"The growing popularity of the leagues amongst the football community in the UK gives us the opportunity to amplify our brand’s digital presence and engagement, and to get closer to the leagues’ football fans.”

