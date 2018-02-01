Hughton reveals when record signing Locadia could make Albion debut

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has revealed when record signing Jurgen Locadia could be ready to make his Premier League debut.

The £14million striker that joined from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window has been sidelined with a leg injury since December.

The Dutch forward comes to the Seagulls with a rich pedigree, having a total of 45 goals and 34 assists from 82 Eredivisie starts and 45 substitute appearances.

Albion have been nursing him back to fitness and Hughton has Saturday while this weekend's Premier League clash at home to West Ham will come too soon for the 24-year-old, he could feature away at Stoke a week Saturday.

The Albion boss said: "Whether he could play some part in the Stoke game that would be the aim.

"Certainly not Saturday, but hopeuflly the Stoke game."