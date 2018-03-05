Hughton defends Knockaert’s fury at being substituted against Arsenal

Anthony Knockaert’s fury at being substituted against Arsenal has been played down by Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton.

The winger first threw his jacket and then angrily kicked out at the seats on the bench when he was replaced in the 77th minute during the 2-1 victory.

The reaction was short lived with the 26-year-old Frenchman skipping onto the pitch at full-time to celebrate the three points with his team-mates.

And Hughton was quick to defend his player’s strop, saying: “It’s understandable and I would be exactly the same if I was him. He is playing well at the moment and doing a good job for the team.

“I would feel exactly the same way, but he is professional player and has been great for us and will continue to be that for us.”