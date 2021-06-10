From Eastbourne to MK Dons - keeper's step up is no surprise
Danny Bloor bid farewell to MK Dons-bound Franco Ravizzoli and said: We always knew he’d end up at a professional club.
One of the stars of Borough’s success in the truncated National League South last season, the goalkeeper heads for the League One club with the good wishes of Sports management and fans.
The shot-stopper played 33 times for Borough across the past two seasons, both of which were brought to a premature end because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Having been brought to the club by first team assistant manager Sergio Torres, Ravizzoli claimed the No1 jersey at Priory Lane when Bloor was appointed as manager early in of the 2019-20 campaign.
Bloor – who has described Ravizzoli as the best keeper in the National South – said he was pleased to see him make the step up to the Football League.
“Obviously it’s been a pleasure having Franco at our football club,” said Bloor. “Although we are sorry to see him go, we all acknowledge that he was a professional goalkeeper in the making. He joined us and quickly developed into, in my opinion, the best goalkeeper in the league. I fully expect him to progress even further, starting with his move to MK Dons.
“I would like to thank him for all the service he has given the club. He leaves a lot of friends here including all the management, players and supporters who all wish him very well – he will always be welcome here.”
Meanwhile Bloor has boosted his backroom team ahead of the 2021-22 season with the addition of Dan Ford and Jude MacDonald.
Ford signs up for his second season as head of analysis and scouting, while MacDonald joins having helped Bloor last year after leaving his role as Whitehawk manager.
Ford, 33, said: “I am really looking forward to continuing my work with Eastbourne Borough, striving to continue the success of last season.
MacDonald will be head of recruitment for the first team and under-23s after seven years at Whitehawk.
The former Sussex schools under 18 joint manager said: “Borough is a great club, full of great people so I just want to help as much as possible so that Danny and the team can build on last year’s success. I’m looking forward to working with Dan to help Danny and his coaching staff as much as possible.”