From Eastbourne to MK Dons - keeper's step up is no surprise

Franco Ravizzoli is joining MK Dons / Image: Eastbourne Borough FC

One of the stars of Borough’s success in the truncated National League South last season, the goalkeeper heads for the League One club with the good wishes of Sports management and fans.

The shot-stopper played 33 times for Borough across the past two seasons, both of which were brought to a premature end because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having been brought to the club by first team assistant manager Sergio Torres, Ravizzoli claimed the No1 jersey at Priory Lane when Bloor was appointed as manager early in of the 2019-20 campaign.

Bloor – who has described Ravizzoli as the best keeper in the National South – said he was pleased to see him make the step up to the Football League.

“Obviously it’s been a pleasure having Franco at our football club,” said Bloor. “Although we are sorry to see him go, we all acknowledge that he was a professional goalkeeper in the making. He joined us and quickly developed into, in my opinion, the best goalkeeper in the league. I fully expect him to progress even further, starting with his move to MK Dons.

“I would like to thank him for all the service he has given the club. He leaves a lot of friends here including all the management, players and supporters who all wish him very well – he will always be welcome here.”

Meanwhile Bloor has boosted his backroom team ahead of the 2021-22 season with the addition of Dan Ford and Jude MacDonald.

Ford signs up for his second season as head of analysis and scouting, while MacDonald joins having helped Bloor last year after leaving his role as Whitehawk manager.

Ford, 33, said: “I am really looking forward to continuing my work with Eastbourne Borough, striving to continue the success of last season.

MacDonald will be head of recruitment for the first team and under-23s after seven years at Whitehawk.