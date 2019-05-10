Former Eastbourne Borough player Matt Crabb named as Eastbourne United coach

Eastbourne United AFC announced Matt Crabb, well known for his 500 plus game career with Eastbourne Borough, joins as first team coach to work alongside manager Arron Hopkinson.

Hopkinson said, “I am excited to bring Crabby in as part of the coaching staff.

“He is a good friend and an ex team mate, the perfect fit as he is local and has a wealth of experience. Playing at a higher level in his career, Crabby will demand the high standards we require for next season which is the mentality I am looking to install into this football club.”

Chairman Billy Wood added, “Matt Crabb’s credentials and reputation locally are amongst the best and it’s another move by Arron as he puts the building blocks in place to make sure the 125 season is memorable for all the right reasons. Fantastic work and welcome to The Oval Crabby.”

Crabb joins Hopkinson’s team alongside assistant manager Jason Hopkinson and first team coach Aiden McManus.