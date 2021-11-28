Eastbourne Borougjh beat Tiverton in FA Trophy - picture gallery

Photographers Lydia and Nick Redman were present to capture the action and you can see some of their images on this page and the one linked. Here is the report on how Borough got through but Worthing, who were the only other Sussex side left in the competition, went out to National South side Dorking. Get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald every Friday.
1.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 FA Trophy win over Tiverton at Priory Lane / Picture: Nick and Lydia Redman
