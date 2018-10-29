Video: Jamie Howell hopes Hemel Hempstead victory is a turning point for Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell hopes the 3-0 victory is a turning point for Eastbourne Borough.

Borough are on 20 points from 13 matches and within a huge of teams chasing a play-off place.

“To win 3-0 at home is great and a good response from last week,” Howell said.

“Hemel played their part and played good football in patches and I was a bit concerned that we had chances to test the keeper and we didn’t do that. That worried me a bit but when the second goal went in, it calmed our nerves and we played well.

“It could have been more than three. Maybe some of front players were slightly wasteful but we are making chances.

“Hopefully this is a turning point for us. I was speaking to a couple of supporters before the game and they thought it was evident that this team is working hard for each other and really wanted to play for their club. The results in the last couple of weeks didn’t go our way. I have been quite pleased in patches with our performances. Today we got a good performance and a good result and that’s what we need going forward.”