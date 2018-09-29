Saturday Sport round-up: Borough denied by late leveller while Town suffer defeat at Crawley

Eastbourne Borough were denied all three points at Gloucester as the hosts netted a leveller in the 95th to make it 2-2.

Borough dominated large sections of this National League South match but it was Gloucester who opened the scoring on 31 minutes thanks to a goal from Joe Parker. Borough pressed hard to equalise but had to wait until the 73rd minute before Harry Ransom scored with a well-taken half volley.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men when Deaman was dismissed for a two-footed challenge on David Martin and within two minutes Borough took the lead. Dean Cox whipped in a cross and Tom Gardiner rose at the far post to head home.

But Jamie Howell’s men were denied the win with almost the last kick of the game as Matt Liddiard struck.

Next Saturday Borough are in FA Cup action as they welcome Dulwich Hamlet to Priory Lane.

In the Southern Combination Premier, Eastbourne Town took the lead at Crawley Down Gatwick thanks to an early strike from Aaron Capon. Nick Sullivan levelled for Crawley on 20 minutes and six minutes later Russell Malton netted what proved to the winner for the home side as Town suffered a 2-1 loss.

Basement side Eastbourne United suffered a 4-0 home loss to leaders Horsham YMCA while Langney Wanderers drew 2-2 with Hassocks at Priory Lane. New signing Lucas Mann netted for Langney on nine minutes and Gary Ingram made it 2-0 10 minutes later. Hassocks pulled one back through Phil Johnson and an 89th strike from Jordan Badger saw this entertaining match end in a draw. Adam Davidson was sent-off for Langney.

In division one Hailsham Town went down 4-2 at Siddlesham. The Stringers fell behind after five minutes to a penalty but Joey Pout equalised 10 minutes after halftime. A frantic finish saw three late goals for Siddlesham with Scott Taylor also netting for Hailsham.