Mark McGhee’s first match as Eastbourne Borough manager in pictures
Mark McGhee’s first match as interim manager of Eastbourne Borough ended in an eventful 3-0 defeat to Wealdstone at Priory Lane last Saturday.
Just about everything that could go wrong went wrong for Borough. Keeper Sam Howes was sent off just before half-time and early in the second half the injured Lloyd Dawes was helped off. With all three subs used, the Sports were reduced to nine men for the final half an hour.
Eastbourne Borough manager Mark McGhee watches his side against Wealdstone in his first game in charge at Priory Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190225-105843008