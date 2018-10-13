Late goals prove costly for Eastbourne Borough against Torquay United

Late goals once again proved costly to Eastbourne Borough as Torquay United recored a 4-2 victory at Priory Lane on Non League Day in the National League South.

Alfie Rutherford opened the scoing in front of a decent crowd 929 for Borough on 36 minutes as he latched on to Ryan Hall’s pass and finished well.

Jake Andrews drew the vistors level after the break before a strike from Jamie Reid made it 2-1 to Torquay.

Borough drew level on 77 minutes as Dean Cox finished well after good work from Sergio Torres. Reid made 3-2 from the spot after Hall fouled Williams and Reid completed his hat-trick on 90 minutes to wrap up the points for United.

A double blast from George Taggart saw Eastbourne Town to an excellent victory at Chichester City in the Southern Combination Premier. Taggart’s first arrived on 34 minutes with the decisive strike arriving with 14 minutes remaining.

Kenny McCreadie was off to a winning start as Langney Wanderers manager. They recorded a 3-1 victory at Shoreham thanks to goals from new signing Trevor McCreadie, one from Wayne Wilkinson and one from Max Hollobone.

Eastbourne United suffered a 3-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Arundel. Charlie Ball opened the scoring for United before Ben Gray levelled from the spot for the hosts. Harry Russell made it 2-1 for Arundel before they extended their advantage to 3-1. Charlie Ball added his second in the final minute to make it 3-2.

A thrilling game at the Beaconsfield saw Hailsham Town battle to a 4-4 draw against Storrington in division one. Two goals from Taylor and one each for McCann and Divall saw the Stringers earn a point.