Late bid could scupper Eastbourne Borough’s deal for ex-Bournemouth striker

Eastbourne Borough’s hopes of keeping striker Joe Quigley until the end of the season hang in the balance.

Quigley’s loan deal expires after tomorrow’s match against East Thurrock at Priory Lane.

Manager Jamie Howell and the Borough officials had been busy negotiating a deal that they hoped would see the Bromley striker remain for the rest of the campaign.

Talks were said to progressing well but a last minute offer from a National League club could well scupper the plan.

“We still remain hopeful,” said Howell. “Joe has played very well for us and obviously we would like him to stay. Bromley are happy for him to remain on loan but there is also interest from another club. A club that’s closer to where Joe lives in Bournemouth.

“Joe has been scoring and enjoying his football with us. That could well work in our favour but the lure of playing at a higher level could also tempt him.

“We are hopeful but we will just have to wait and see. We will know more by Saturday.”

Borough go into the match against lowly East Thurrock on the back of a 1-0 loss at Steve King’s Welling.

Borough are 14th in the National League South and Howell hopes to see more consistent displays from his men between now and the end of the season.

“I’m getting closer but to be honest I’m still a long way away from where I want us to be. We have the nucleus of a good team but we are two or three players away from challenging at the top end.

“I like a settled team and a settled squad but that can’t always be the case unfortunately.”

Sergio Torres remains absent with a knee injury while Christian Campbell, who has 10 bookings to his name this season, is suspended for Thurrock.

Ex-Brighton and Worthing defender Sam Rents has joined the club and will slot in at left back while Nico Cotton, a recent arrival from Lewes, could feature on the wing.

Dean Cox is expected to return after missing the Welling match while Marvin Hamilton could also feature once again having recovered from injury.