Eastbourne Borough defender James Haran swaps Priory Lane for the catwalk

Football or fashion icon? It has been a question of rugged tackles or rugged good looks for Borough defender James Haran - and the popular Aussie has opted for the bright lights.

Although Jim, who arrived in mid-season 2017-18, had agreed terms with manager Jamie Howell to remain at the Lane, he has decided after all to return to his male model career. To succeed, he needs to be based in London, and keep his diary flexible for whatever gigs may come along - and after much thought, James has decided that it’s impossible to combine that work with continuing in semi-pro football.

“I’ve loved my time at Borough,” said James. “Team-mates, staff and supporters all made me feel welcome and it really is a special club. But after a lot of thought, I have taken this tough decision to switch the focus of my career.

“I hope I did my best for the team since my arrival, and I wish Borough every success.”

Howell responded: “We are sorry to lose Jim. He is a fine player with great skills and great character. He’s been popular in the dressing room and on the terraces.

“We understand his decision, and he goes with our best wishes. I have assured him that the door is always open.

“I am aware we have a gap to fill, and we are pursuing more than one option, so I am confident this is just a glitch in our team-building and not a mortal blow.”