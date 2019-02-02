Brighton striker and Bournemouth defender sign for Eastbourne Borough in Premier League double swoop

Two players from Premier League clubs have signed for Eastbourne Borough until the end of the season in time for today’s match against Truro.

Brighton striker and Iceland under-21 international Stefan Ljubicic, 19, has been joined by Bournemouth defender Corey Jordan. Jordan, also 19, joined his hometown club in 2106. That year, the 6ft 1” defender made his professional debut against Preston North End, replacing Tyron Mings as a substitute.

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell said, “It was important for us to add a couple of players.

“We are delighted to bring them into the squad. They are players with great potential and we look forward to working with them.

“With Joe Quigley’s loan deal expiring, it was important we brought someone in. I’m sure Stefan will be a great addition and one the fans will enjoy watching. There is every chance he and Corey will be involved against Truro.”

Sergio Torres and Andrew Briggs (both knee) are injured for today’s trip.