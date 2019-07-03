Eastbourne Borough's National League South fixtures for 2019/20 revealed

Eastbourne Borough will commence their 2019/20 National League South campaign with a trip to The AGP Arena to face Billericay Town on Saturday August 3.

Jamie Howell's side will then play their first home game of the season on Tuesday August 6 against Tonbridge Angels, before hosting Oxford City four days later.

The Sports will travel to recently-promoted Dorking Wanderers on Boxing Day. This is a part of a Christmas programme that will also see Borough play three home fixtures in four.

Eastbourne welcome Bath City to Priory Lane on Saturday December 21, before Welling United and Dorking Wanderers visit the south coast on Saturday December 28 and New Year's Day respectively.

Borough round-off their National League South season with a home game against Braintree Town on Saturday April 25.

