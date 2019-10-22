Eastbourne Borough part company with Lee Bradbury amid club's financial issues

Manager Lee Bradbury has left Eastbourne Borough with immediate effect.

On a seismic day at Priory Lane – a place not known for drama or sudden surprises – the club has today announced a financial appeal and a major re-structuring both on and off the field. The Sports boss has been released on what club officials describe as “entirely amicable terms”. The directors and football committee would like to place on record their thanks to Lee for all that he has done in his short time at the club and also for his professionalism at this difficult time for the club.

At the same time, the football club has launched an open invitation to existing supporters and sponsors, and potential new backers, to “Bridge the Borough Gap” - a short-term deficit which has threatened Borough’s week-to-week finances ever since the loss, just before the new season opened in August, of a major backer who had been expected to invest a significant sum in the club and its infrastructure.

Club officials – in a hard-hitting statement – have thrown open an appeal to close a £40,000 shortfall in the next month. Finances have also been hit by a relatively early FA Cup exit, as well as surviving the whole month of October without a single home game.

Although Bradbury’s squad have pulled up no trees, sitting below half-way in National South, the club insist there are no complaints on Bradbury’s management or commitment. But the Portsmouth-based manager, who arrived in the summer, has agreed a settlement which cancels his contract – and saves at least one salary.

CIC Chairman David Blackmore and Football Chairman John Bonar will personally speak with the playing squad on Tuesday evening (22nd) ahead of the team’s home friendly against a London-based Academy side. At this point there is no indication of departures on the playing side.

Bradbury’s assistant Shaun Gale will also relinquish first team duties with immediate effect. The club however are pleased to confirm that Shaun will continue to lead the community projects that he has started to implement for the club.

Team affairs will be overseen by other coaches within the club, with popular skipper Sergio Torres expected to take on some of the management duties. Meanwhile the Borough will be exploring options for a new manager over the coming days.