Action from Eastbourne Borough's 0-0 draw at Braintree in National League South / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough held at Braintree - the match in pictures

Eastbourne Borough couldn't find a winner at Braintree - and slipped out of the National League South play-off zone as a result.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:55 am

Danny Bloor' s troops had to settle for a point in Essex and it meant they dropped to eighth. Nevertheless that's two wins and two draws from their past four games and Bloor will be happy with that sort of form. See Lydia and Nick Redman's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. Get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

