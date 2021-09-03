Eastbourne Borough boss: I never look at the league table this early

Eastbourne Borough put Oxford City under pressure / Picture: Andy Pelling

The Sports shared an entertaining 2-2 draw with Oxford City on Saturday but lost 3-1 away to unbeaten leaders Dartford on Monday as the hosts kept their 100% record intact.

But the early league table offers only flimsy evidence for the season to come.

Behind the Darts the pursuing clubs are jostling like a bunch of bumper cars on the M23. Big spenders Havant and Ebbsfleet and fancied Dorking Wanderers cannot get into gear at all.

Outnumbered: it's one against three at Priory Lane / Picture: Andy Pelling

A couple of the predicted stragglers, Concord Rangers and Braintree Town, are doing nicely, while only one club - Hemel Hempstead - are still pointless.

Bloor is losing no sleep. “I never look at the league table until ten games in. Clubs will be finding their form, their best shape, bedding new players in.”

And what of Borough’s inconsistent start? “Quite simply, I need to field a settled side. Last season – with the exception of one FA Trophy game – our back five never changed, and that’s your foundation. This season we have been forced into changes for every game.

“At Dartford we had to draft in Jake Elliott for a first start of the season, earlier than we would have liked as he is probably only 80 per cent fit.

“I lost James Ferry to a knee injury on Monday morning. At left-back we have been without our very promising Wimbledon loanee Jack Currie for a couple of games through illness – although Kasim Aidoo has proved a more than capable replacement.” Aidoo caught Bloor’s eye playing for Charlton Under-23s against the Sports at the end of last season.

The Sports may still be seeking their first clean sheet but they are scoring goals – eight in four games, shared between six different players. That bodes well for tomorrow when Dulwich arrive at the Lane.

The well-supported South Londoners hit startling form on Monday with a 6-0 victory at Hemel Hempstead. Bloor said: “Dulwich are a very good side, extremely well managed by Gavin Rose and Junior Kadi.