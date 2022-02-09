Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 National League South win over Tonbridge Angels at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Tonbridge Angels - picture special

Goals by Dom Hutchinson, Charley Kendall and Joel Rollinson secured three points for Eastbourne Borough against Tonbridge Angels at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:12 am
The victory put Danny Bloor' s side back into the top six and made it three wins and two draws from their past five games in National League South. Check out pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on these pages and get all the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

