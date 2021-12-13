Crawley Town withdraw from Sussex Senior Cup
Crawley Town have withdrawn from the 2021-22 edition of the Sussex Senior Cup.
After a bye to the second round, the Reds progressed to round three of the competition, having beaten Lancing 6-1 at Culver Road.
Unfortunately, due to long term injuries to several members of the first-team squad and a busy Christmas schedule on the horizon, the club has decided to withdraw from this seasons competition at the third round stage.
Crawley were due to visit SCFL Premier outfit Eastbourne Town tomorrow [Tuesday] evening in the third round of Sussex's premier knockout competition.
The Blue and Yellows have been awarded a home walkover and have advanced to the fourth round.
On Thursday, at a press conference before the Reds' trip to Leyton Orient, manager John Yems said he hoped to rearrange the Senior Cup clash at Eastbourne due to a plethora of injuries at The People's Pension Stadium.