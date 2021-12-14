Manchester United's game with Brentford off amid COVID outbreak
Manchester United's game with Brentford tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.
United recorded a "small number" of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff following Saturday's match at Norwich.
United asked league officials to postpone the fixture after being forced to close first-team operations at their Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.
It comes after Tottenham's Europa Conference League game against Rennes and Premier League clash with Brighton were also postponed.
Brighton are due to travel to Old Trafford on Saturday,
Brighton have also recorded cases and their match with Wolves on Wednesday night is also hanging in the balance.