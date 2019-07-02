Why Matt Clarke can thrive in the Premier League with Brighton

Brighton manager Graham Potter believes the qualities new signing Matt Clarke displayed as captain of Portsmouth will help him adapt to life in the Premier League.

Clarke’s move to Brighton, for a fee of £4m potentially rising to £5m, was completed last month.

Potter had monitored the 22-year-old’s progress closely at Fratton Park. What impressed the Brighton boss greatly was the character and mature personality the defender demonstrated beyond his years throughout he time at Fratton Park.

Speaking to the club’s website, Potter said, “Matt has played a really big role, with the demands of a big club in League One, trying to get out of the league.

“He’s been their captain, so from a personality perspective he’s played a huge role there considering his age. He’s coming to take the next step.

“We want to try to help him with that in an area where we’ve got a lot of competition anyway. We are really looking forward to working with him.”