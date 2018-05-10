We want to show how much we've improved - Ryan

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan says Brighton want to show Liverpool how much they've improved on Sunday after a 5-1 thrashing at the Amex earlier this season.

Albion travel to Anfield for their final Premier League game of the season already safe, while Liverpool need a point to guarantee a Champions League place for next season.



Liverpool have the Champions League final against Real Madrid to come on May 26 but Jurgen Klopp is expected to field a strong line-up, with a two-week gap until the showpiece final in Kiev.



Ryan is looking forward to Sunday's match and showing Liverpool the Seagulls are better than what they showed at the Amex in December.



He said: "That was a big lesson, the first time we had been played off the park and our heaviest defeat.



"We learned first hand the dangers these big teams have and when we're not up to our levels we can get punished.



"That's what happened that day. They were lethal, they were clinical in front of goal and were quite solid defensively.



"We didn't create enough either but we've got another opportunity on Sunday to show how much we've improved since then and we're looking forward to it.



"These are the games as footballers you love playing in. We have the opportunity to do something special and we also still want to show we belong and deserve to be in this league.



"We've made progress throughout this season and we've got one game left to make more progress and finish the year hopeully with a bit of confidence. Then we'll enjoy the off-season and come back to do it all again next year."