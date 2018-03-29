We’re only focused on ourselves – Natkiel

Midfielder Kate Natkiel says Albion Ladies will look to win all of their remaining WSL 2 games this season and see where it gets them.

Brighton returned to action after a month without a game with a 4-1 victory at Sheffield on Sunday. They moved up to third in the table but are still seven points behind leaders Doncaster Belles with a game in hand.

The games now come thick and fast as Albion travel to bottom club Watford tonight, before they host Tottenham Hotspur at Culver Road, Lancing, on Sunday (2pm).

Brighton already have their place confirmed in the restructured top tier of women’s football for next season and Natkiel has not given up hope of moving up as champions.

She said: “We’ll try to win the remainder of the games we’ve got left this season. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and see what happens at the end. Doncaster could slip up, so we’re hoping to still be able to win the league.”

Natkiel scored the second in Albion’s win at Sheffield, with Ini Umotong, Aileen Whelan and Dani Buet the other scorers, and she said: “It was good to get a win and three points under our belt, especially being that far away from home. Everyone adjusted really well after the long break and it was obviously good to score some goals.

“Sheffield are always a physical team to play and they’re always a tough game, as is anyone in the league. It wasn’t easy but we showed what we can do going forward.

“It’s a busy week with three games. It’s just been rest and recovery and then back in training preparing for Watford.

They’ll both be tough games coming up but no game in this league is easy, so we prepare for them all the same.”