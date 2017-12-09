Wagner praises Huddersfield after a 'deserved' win against Brighton

Huddersfield manager David Wagner admitted there was little to moan about after his side recorded a 2-0 victory against Brighton this afternoon.

A first half double from Steve Mounie took the Terriers to a comfortable three points and ended a four-game losing run in the Premier League.

Speaking afterwards, Wagner said: "I've got less to moan about. I think overall it was a very good performance from the defence to the offence, from the stands to the grass there was energy, aggression, desire, everything that we wanted to show.

"I'm absolutely delighted for the players and very proud. We said before the game we have to make sure we make ourselves independent of all the circumstances around us. We have to be focused on ourselves and trust and believe in the talent and quality the players have.

"If we want to have wins in the Premier League, we have to over perform and I think the players have done this today.

"It was a deserved win and a deserved result and I'm very proud."