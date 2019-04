Albion's first player of the season was crowned in 1968/69 and here is the full list of every player who has won the award.

1. 1968/69 John Napier Getty Buy a Photo

2. 1969/70 Stewart Henderson Getty Buy a Photo

3. 1970/71 Norman Gall Getty Buy a Photo

4. 1971/72 Bert Murray Getty Buy a Photo

