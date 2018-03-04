Six things we learned from Brighton's win against Arsenal

Brighton produced an outstanding performance to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Amex this afternoon. Here's six things we learned from the game.

Outstanding Albion add to Arsenal's woes

Brighton were superb throughout as they beat a top-six side for the first time this season.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray put Albion 2-0 ahead and the Seagulls could have been further ahead as they created several chances with an impressive attacking display.

They also defended resolutely and stopped Arsenal from having any clear chances - until the Gunners got a goal back when Brighton failed to clear their lines and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to smartly turn the ball home.

Laurent Koscielny almost levelled in first half injury-time when he headed against a post but Arsenal, despite dominating possession in the second half, were unable to force an equaliser as they lost for the fourth successive match.

Chants of 'We want Wenger out' came from the away end midway through the first half but the Arsenal boss afterwards said he still feels he's the man to turn the Gunners' fortunes around.

Dream start

After surviving Arsenal pressure for the opening couple of minutes, Albion quickly got into the game and went ahead after just seven minutes.

Much had been said about Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk failing to score so far this season but that all changed as the duo combined to give the Seagulls the lead.

Pascal Gross' corner was headed back into the danger area by Duffy and Dunk was on hand to fire home his first ever Premier League goal from just six yards.

The corner came about following an excellent surging run forward by Ezequiel Schelotto. The full-back, capped once by Italy, has got better and better every game he has played and his form has kept club captain Bruno out of the side for the past six Premier League matches.

The early goal ensured Arsenal keeper Petr Cech's wait for a 200th Premier League clean sheet goes on for at least another week.

Murray for England?

There have been a few suggestions that Albion striker Glenn Murray should be a shock call-up to the England squad and Seagulls supporters chanted 'Murray for England' early in the second half.

With the form he's in, why not?

The 34-year-old has now scored six goals in his last six games and has 13 in total for the season, including 11 in the Premier League which makes him the fourth highest scoring Englishman in the top flight.

Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford are pretty much guaranteed to be on the plane to Russia for the World Cup this summer, which leaves space for at least one other striker.

There will be injury concerns over Daniel Sturridge and Andy Carroll, while other strikers in contention with Murray will be Jermain Defoe, Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke.

This is Murray's best ever goalscoring season in the Premier League and if he continue this form for the remainder of the year, who's to say he won't get a call-up?

Set-piece threat

With Pascal Gross in the side, Albion are always going to be dangerous from set-pieces and that was again the case.

The German playmaker went into the game having provided seven assists and he's played a huge part in the Seagulls' season so far.

He was nominated for the Premier League and PFA player of the month award for February and continued his rich vein of form this afternoon.

His early corner led to Albion's opening goal, before he delivered a peach of a cross for Glenn Murray to double Brighton's lead.

He has outperformed Arsenal star Mesut Ozil so far this season, having scored five goals to the Gunners midfielder's four and set up eight goals to Ozil's seven.

Top-six quality

Arsenal showed the quality they have in the closing moments of the first half.

Brighton looked comfortable and appeared to be heading into the break 2-0 up but ended up being fortunate to be ahead at all.

The Seagulls could and maybe should have taken more of their first half opportunities after an abject display from the Gunners.

However, the visitors finished the first half strongly and got a goal back when Granit Xhaka cleverly picked out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal were almost level at the break as Laurent Koscielny headed against a post.

Arsenal improved in the second period and Albion were under the cosh for large periods but the Seagulls held on to win and the Amex erupted at the final whistle.

A horrible moment

Luckily Ezequiel Schelotto was fine after a horrible clash with Sead Kolasinac with 21 minutes to play.

The Albion full-back was caught in the face by Kolasinac's shoulder as he raced forward at full speed and then fell to the floor with a mighty bump. There was real concern from both sets of players for a few seconds as the medical team was immediately called.

Fortunately Schelotto was able to walk off the pitch and he watched the remainder of the game from the dugout, before he was fine to fulfil press duties afterwards.

Albion fans called for Kolasinac to receive a second booking for the challenge but referee Craig Pawson kept his cards in his pocket and the Gunners defender was quick to check on Schelotto as he walked off the pitch.

