Schelotto: Obvious penalties would have changed the game

Ezequiel Schelotto. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Ezequiel Schelotto felt he was denied two obvious penalties in Brighton's 4-0 defeat to Chelsea this afternoon.

The wing-back was brought down by Chelsea keeper Willy Caballaro on 16 minutes but referee Jonathan Moss waved play on, before he went down under a Tiémoué Bakayoko challenge later in the first half and Moss again turned down the Seagulls' spot-kick appeals.

Schelotto, who starred down the right and was named the sponsor's man of the match, said afterwards: "The truth is they were obvious penalties.

"It would be an excuse to say that, with those, the result would be different. But I think they would have changed the game.

"We could have gone out with a different mentality in the second half. The game would have been closer.

"The referee decided not to give them. For me, they were both clear.”

On the match, Schelotto said: "It’s tough because we did everything we could to get a good result.

"We knew we were playing against a very good team in Chelsea with great players.

"They can cause you problems at any moment. But we also did some good things.

"In the end we go home empty-handed. We need to improve on the errors we committed."