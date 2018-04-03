Ryan backs Murray to bounce back strongly

Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan is backing Glenn Murray to bounce back strongly from his penalty miss on Saturday.

Murray's 77th-minute spot-kick was saved by Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel and the Foxes then scored twice in the last seven minutes to snatch a 2-0 win.

Murray is Albion's top-scorer with 13 goals in all competitions this season and Ryan said: "He's scored plenty of goals and plenty of goals from the spot as well. He's a professional and knows what to do and no doubt he'll bounce back strongly.

"It's one of those things which happens in world football, everyone misses them.

"We didn't play a bad game. We played well but just missed the final bit of polish to put the ball in the back of the net.

"I think if we'd got the first one, we probably would have went on and got a second as well and shored up the defence. It's an afternoon we've got to learn from, come back and turn it around for next weekend."

