Pressure on ahead of tough finish - Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton admits the pressure is on his side ahead of a nightmare final week of the season.

The Seagulls entertain Huddersfield this afternoon and then travel to arch rivals Crystal Palace, before matches against Tottenham and Burnley and then a tough final week brings games with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Hughton said: "It’s a tough end to the season and I’d like to think it’s an exciting end to the season. Does it put more pressure on? Yes it does and we will go into those next three games in the exact same way.

"I don’t think you can afford to go into any game not thinking that you can get a result. That’s the way we’ve been thinking throughout the season and that’s what we’ll continue to do."

Looking ahead to today's match, Hughton added: "We’re at home, there’s more pressure because it’s at home and we all know what’s at stake.

"What we want to do is to be able to get the points that we need to make sure that we stay in this division as quickly as possible.

"I’m conscious that as this is a home game for us and we weren’t able to win our last one, it does put more pressure on this game. Whatever the next game is, there would be more pressure on that game and it happens to be Huddersfield."