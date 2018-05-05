Picture gallery: Brighton v Manchester United

Were you at the Amex last night as Brighton beat Manchester United to seal Premier League survival. Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

The Seagulls won 1-0 through Pascal Gross's second half header to seal their place in the top flight for another season with two games to spare.

Albion fans celebrate Pascal Gross's goal. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

