Murray admits it was 'one of those days' in Leicester defeat

Glenn Murray was left to reflect on 'one of those days' after Brighton's 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Leicester this afternoon.

Murray had a golden opportunity to give Albion the lead in the first half but fired wide from 15 yards after he beat the offside trap.

The Seagulls' 13-goal top-scorer then had a second half penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel with the score at 0-0.

Leicester then struck twice in the last seven minutes through Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy to grab all three points and inflict a third successive 2-0 defeat on Brighton.

Murray said: "We probably did enough on the balance of play to get something out of the game but unfortunately we just couldn't get it in the back of the net today."

On his first half chance, Murray said: "I thought he (Schmeichel) closed his angles down really well. He was pretty sharp out, I maybe could have gone round him but that's not something I naturally do and I just tried to squeeze it into the near post. I thought he did well."

On the penalty, Murray said: "When your luck's in, if he goes the other way it goes in. It was just one of those days for me unfortunately."

