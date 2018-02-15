Locadia to start cup clash with Coventry

Brighton's club record signing Jurgen Locadia will start Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie with Coventry.

The Dutch forward joined Albion last month for a reported £14m fee and will make his debut against the Sky Blues. He has had to wait to make his first appearance owing to a hamstring injury, although was in the squad for last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stoke.

In his pre-match press conference, Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: "Jurgen will start against Coventry.

"We brought him in to give us the options we need up front. We want him to settle in, provide competition up front and get some goals for us. Anyone coming into the team has to work hard but he's a player who has scored goals this season, hence why we brought him in.

"It's a good opportunity (for him) as it's his first game and he has been injured. We were aware of that but he's been training for a week and a half.

"He's fully cleared from the injury but this will raise fitness levels and give him a chance to integrate into the team in a game as opposed in training.

"It's an important game for him."