Knockaert: An amazing night, something I will never forget

Winger Anthony Knockaert said he will never forget this evening as Albion beat Manchester United 1-0 to stay in the Premier League.

Pascal Gross scored the only goal as the Seagulls beat United to ensure they will be in the top flight next season.

Knockaert said: "It's an amazing night, something I will never forget. Staying up against Manchester United is an amazing day and I will never forget it."

Club captain Bruno said: "It was one of the best games at the Amex, thanks to the fans for all their support!"