Klopp delighted as Liverpool hit five past Brighton

Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool side after they eased to a 5-1 victory at the Amex against Brighton this afternoon.

Klopp made six changes from the 3-0 win at Stoke in midweek and was delighted with how his team performed.

It was Brighton's first home defeat since the opening day of the season, while Liverpool recorded a fifth win in six league games and Klopp said: "When you play Brighton here, they defend very disciplined and you don't have a lot of opportunities usually.

"It was really difficult to come in with this situation because Brighton are doing really well, so I'm really happy.

"The boys did really well. We needed to be patient and it's always good to have quality from set-pieces offensively.

"The second goal was outstanding with two passes, it was really exceptional, the third one was good again with a fantastic counter-attack.

We can all agree it was not a penalty (for Brighton) but it made it a little more exciting, then we finished the game fantastically.

"We were lucky against Stoke (when Simon Mignolet was only booked, not sent off), so we are equal now because it was not a penalty."