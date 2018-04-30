Kick It Out 'concerned' over Bong's treatment by Burnley fans

Anti-racism campaigners Kick It Out have released a statement saying they are concerned by reports Brighton defender Gaetan Bong was booed by Burnley fans for raising an alleged incident of racism.

Bong was booed throughout the Seagulls' 0-0 draw at Turf Moor after he reported an alleged incident of racism against Burnley-born and former Clarets striker Jay Rodriguez earlier this year.

The FA found after a hearing that Rodriguez was 'not proven' to have used discriminatory language against Bong but part of the statement read: "The FA wishes to stress that there has been no suggestion by any party involved in this case that this was a malicious or fabricated complaint. The FA is completely satisfied that this was a complaint made in absolute good faith."

Albion boss Chris Hughton described the Burnley supporters' reaction towards Bong as 'shameful'.



In a statement today, Kick It Out said: “Kick It Out is concerned at reports that Gaetan Bong was booed on Saturday for raising an alleged incident of racism with The Football Association.

“Kick It Out believes all allegations of discrimination must follow a fair and transparent process for all parties involved and the organisation accepts the ‘not proven’ ruling made by The FA, due to insufficient evidence.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that an allegation found ‘not proven’ does not mean that the complainant has lied or acted in bad faith.

“Kick It Out fully supports the decision by Gaetan Bong to report the alleged incident and encourages any player who believes they have been the target of discriminatory abuse to do the same.”

