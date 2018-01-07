Kayal: We'll do everything to beat Palace

Midfielder Beram Kayal says Brighton will do everything they can to beat arch rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup tomorrow evening.

The arch rivals meet for the second time in just two months, after a 0-0 draw at the Amex in November was marred by crowd disorder.

Kayal has played three times in the Premier League in the past few weeks after returning from a broken leg sustained in the final pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid.

Both managers have said they will make changes for the cup clash and Kayal said: "Every game is important for us. We know it’s a great opportunity to get some games and we want to win.

"I know what a derby means for a club and have had experience of playing a few in my career. We feel it as player, we feel the atmosphere. The fans are asking about the game. It means a lot to us to do well in front of our players.

"We know how big this game is going to be for us and we’ll do everything to win this game."

Kayal admits the club's main priority this season is to stay in the Premier League but added victory over Palace will breed confidence throughout the club.

He said: "The main thing for this club is to stay in the Premier League, but every win and every step you go forward gives confidence to the players.

"The winning mentality in the club means a lot for us. If we lose everybody will be sad. We have to try and win and build the confidence for the players and fans."