Hughton still has every confidence in Murray

Chris Hughton still has every confidence in Glenn Murray scoring the goals to keep Albion up after the striker missed his second penalty of the season last weekend.

Murray has scored 13 goals this season, with 11 in the Premier League, and has netted four of the six spot-kicks he has taken.

The forward saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel in Brighton's 2-0 defeat to Leicester last week. Asked if Murray will continue to take spot-kicks, Hughton said: "One thing Glenn can do is score a goal. As regards penalty takers, set-plays and so, they're decisions you're always having to make and you will always think very hard and long about them.

"For any disappointment of him not scoring a penalty, he's certainly won us games more often than that and I've got every confidence in him still."

Brighton entertain Huddersfield at the Amex tomorrow, with a 3pm kick-off.