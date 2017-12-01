Hughton: Liverpool are in Manchester City-type form

Chris Hughton says Liverpool have reached Manchester City-type form with their recent run of results.

City have won 13 of their 14 Premier League matches this season after a late 2-1 win at home to Southampton on Wednesday.

They sit eight points clear at the top of the table but fifth-placed Liverpool have collected 13 points from their last five matches, scoring 14 goals, and Hughton feels Liverpool's attacking threat is similar to what City possess.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has scored 17 goals in all competitions, including 12 in the Premier League, while Roberto Firmino has netted nine and Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho have five each.

Hughton said: "Everybody talks about Manchester City at the moment and rightly so as they've done it from day one and haven't lost this season but Liverpool are in Manchester City form.

"If we look at all the offensive qualities at Manchester City, you have to look at Liverpool as well - the players that are scoring goals and the opportunities they have, which makes them very dangerous opposition.

"You have to try to minimise the space and opportunities they get without being a team who just sits back and doesn't look at any offensive strategies - otherwise it can become a very long and hard afternoon."