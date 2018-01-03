Hughton hopes the best is yet to come from Izquierdo

Albion boss Chris Hughton hopes the best is yet to come from Jose Izquierdo after the Columbian winger’s man-of-the-match performance in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on New Year’s Day.

Izquierdo set up goals for Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray and his pace caused the Cherries’ defence no end of problems.

Hughton admits the 25-year-old is eager to do well in the Premier League after joining the Seagulls for a club record fee from Club Brugge in August and said: “As a lad he really wants to do well and wants to adapt. It’s a completely different pace and tempo to what he’s been used to. It’s not just about forward runs, he also defends well for the team.

“I thought he was very good (against Bournemouth). He put himself in a great position to make it 3-1 but he had to run a long way and probably his last touch was a little bit more difficult or more awkward than what he would have wanted. But with his overall contribution and the threat he gave us in behind, I thought he was very good.”

Asked if there was more to come from Izquierdo, Hughton said: “I certainly hope so because we need as many players that can bring us goals and assists as possible. He’s one that’s capable of that.”

Izquierdo felt it was his best performance for the Seagulls after a stop-start beginning to his Albion career and said: “I have got a lot of confidence since the start of the season and I think it’s my best game so far. I now need to keep working hard and wait for the games that come.

“I am happy that I can make some good combinations with my team-mates and build up a better understanding with them. That’s important ahead of the games coming up.”