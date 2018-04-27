Hughton glad to have points in the bag

Chris Hughton is glad to have points in the bag but says Brighton still have work to do to ensure Premier League survival.

Albion head to seventh-placed Burnley tomorrow seven points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play.

Brighton then finish the season with matches against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool and Albion boss Hughton said: "It’s certainly good to have the points in the bag and I’d rather be in the position where we’ve got points than to be chasing those points.

"We know we have work to do and everyone is aware of the challenge that we have and the magnitude of the games we have, but we’ll go into every game trying to get points and believing that we can get points.

"Until we are in a position where we’re over the line then of course we can’t rest easily. Our mentality is that we still need points."

Hughton added Burnley - who are close to sealing a Europa League place - deserve to be where they are and said: "I'm hugely impressed by the job that Sean (Dyche) has done and by what the club have achieved, particularly after coming straight back up after going down.

"If anything, they are a far better team now than when they came up before and at this moment they’re in seventh place and that’s not a coincidence from what we’ve seen from Burnley this season and what we’ve watched from them in recent weeks.

"They deserve to be in the position they’re in and at the moment, they’re the seventh best team in the country and that’s a wonderful thing for them to be able to say and they thoroughly deserve it."