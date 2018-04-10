Dunk: We'll keep fighting until we're safe

Lewis Dunk says Albion will keep fighting to seal their Premier League place for another season.

Saturday's point against Huddersfield moved the Seagulls seven points clear of the bottom three with six games to play.

Brighton travel to rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, before finishing the season with games against Tottenham, Burnley, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Dunk said: “The fixtures we have at the end of the season are against teams at the top of the league, so of course we want to get points as quickly as we can.

“If we don’t then we’ll be fighting in those games – just because of where they are in the league doesn’t mean that you can't take points off them.

“We’ll give it our all - this week is a big game for the fans and because of the table it makes it bigger – but they all are now and all we can do is prepare game by game and make sure we’re ready every week.

"There’s a lot of teams in a similar position to us who are fighting to stay in this league, we’re not there yet so we have to get ourselves over the line.

“All we can do is keep fighting until we’re safe then everyone will be happy.”

Dunk admitted Albion did not play well enough to win against Huddersfield, although praised the team's resilience in the closing stages after Davy Propper's red card.

He said: “We’re happy with a point in the end because we were a man down. We knew it would be tough from then on but we battled well until the end.

“We started the game very well and had a big chance inside the opening minute.

“But they got on top after that and I don’t think we performed well enough in the end, so we have to take the point and move on now.

“There was always going to be some tension during the game and the margins are tight at this stage of the season."

