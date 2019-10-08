Brighton fans to be banned for racism during Tottenham Hotspur match

Three Brighton & Hove Albion fans face lengthy bans and potential criminal charges, following two separate incidents of racism during recent matches at the Amex.

The second incident occurred at Saturday’s home fixture against Spurs in the Premier League, and the individual concerned was ejected by club stewards and arrested by police on his exit from the stadium.

The first involved two individuals attending the under-23 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday September 27. They were ejected from the stadium and their details were passed to Sussex Police for further investigation.

Both cases were reported directly to the club by fellow Albion fans attending the respective matches.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber commented, “It’s very hard to comprehend why some individuals think it’s acceptable to behave in this way, but we are very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion, nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism or discrimination at any time, in any form.

“It is very encouraging that in both incidents our stewards were alerted to this totally unacceptable behaviour by other Albion fans and, working with Sussex Police, our staff were able to take swift action, which hopefully will increase the chances of a conviction.

“We do not want people exhibiting any kind of discriminatory or anti-social behaviour inside our stadium, and I would like to thank those Albion fans for reporting the incidents to us as soon as they heard it.

“We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will take strong action.”

Both incidents are open investigations with Sussex Police, so at this stage the club will not be making any further comment.

Please report any anti-social behaviour during matches at the Amex. Either alerting a steward — or anonymously texting the Amex Control Room. Please text details of the location affected, descriptions and the nature of the issue to: 07880 196 442.