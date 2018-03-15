Brighton duo should be in England squad based on Sky Sports stats

Two Brighton players should be named in the England squad today - based on the stats-based Sky Sports Power Rankings.

The system uses 32 different matchday stats to see which players have consistently excelled this season and based on those, defender Lewis Dunk and striker Glenn Murray should both be in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Lewis Dunk. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Murray has been in excellent form this season and has scored 13 goals, including 11 in the Premier League. With Harry Kane ruled out through injury, Albion fans are hoping to see the 34-year-old named in an England squad for the first time.

Dunk has played every minute of every Premier League game this season and has been a stand-out performer for the Seagulls. He has made the ninth most clearances (173) in the top flight, the eighth most tackles (54) and the 20th most passes (1,215).

England play Netherlands on Friday, March 23, and then meet Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, March 27.

The squad is set to be announced at 2pm today. Burnley duo, goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender James Tarkowski, are expected to be named in the squad, along with Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England squad based on the Sky Sports Power Rankings would be: Pope, Pickford, Butland; Walker, Tarkowski, Smalling, Maguire, Young, Mee, Dunk, Naughton; Sterling, Alli, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lingard, Townsend, Albrighton, Dier, Cork; Kane, Vardy, Rashford and Murray.