Amex equals Goldstone record

Brighton's Amex Stadium equalled a Goldstone Ground attendance record on Saturday.
The crowd of 30,629 for Albion's match with Leicester was the 21st 30,000-plus league attendance at the Amex - equalling the amount they had in their entire history at the Goldstone Ground, where Brighton played from 1901 to 1997.
Saturday’s attendance was Albion’s 13th 30,000-plus league home crowd of the season and ensured the Seagulls will average more than 30,000 across a campaign for the first time in their history.
The club’s previous highest average attendance across a season was 27,995 last year when the Seagulls were promoted from the Championship.
The old-time record from the Goldstone Ground was 25,264 in 1977/78.
