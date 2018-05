What a way to do it - a historic first win in 35 years against Manchester United saw Brighton & Hove Albion secure their Premier League safety.

Albion's player of the season, arguably one of the best bargain buys of the summer, Pascal Gross got the only goal, but one that means the Seagulls have secured survival with two games to spare.

Glenn Murray lets fly with an effort from 25 yard against Manchester United. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

More to follow. Check back here soon.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea denies Pascal Gross in the first half. Picture by PW Sporting Photography