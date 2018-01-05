Albion hope to send Goldson on loan

Brighton hope to send defender Connor Goldson out on loan this month - after Monday's FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old has played just three games this season, after a heart issue ruled him out for the second half of last season.

A loan move to Ipswich fell through on transfer deadline day when Brighton failed to land another defender. However, Seagulls manager Chris Hughton says the club will send Goldson on loan to get game time if the opportunity arises this month.

He said: "The only one in our squad we would still look for something to happen would be Connor Goldson.

"He will play on Monday but when we look at Connor and the games he has played the last year and a half, if we have an opportunity to get him out on loan and get regular games for the second half of the season, then we would."

Jiri Skalak is unlikely to leave Albion on loan, with fellow winger Jamie Murphy set to join Rangers. The Czech midfielder will be part of Brighton's squad for Monday's FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.