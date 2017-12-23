Albion boss has no complaints about busy festive period

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has no complaints about his side's busy festive busy period and says his players are used to a lot of games in a short space of time.

The Seagulls play four times in nine days, starting with this afternoon's home match with Watford. Trips to Chelsea (Boxing Day) and Newcastle (December 30) follow, before Albion host Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham play their four festive games over three extra days and Hughton said: "It is what it is. What will happen is those who don't benefit from a period will look at other teams that have got a more comfortable ride as such.

"We're new to this division and we're a club that's been used to playing a lot of games the past couple of seasons.

"The ones that, rightfully so, will have the biggest reason to moan about fixtures would be the bigger clubs that play in Europe and the Champions League. They need to be looked after a little bit better, so I've got no complaints."

Looking at the four games as a whole, Hughton said: "It's big. The only thing is, once we finish this period, then we will talk about other games being big games.

"But it can also be about the team that copes the best with that many games in a short period of time there will be a good feel, happy with the points tally that they get."