'A very very sad day, thank you for everything': Fans react to sacking of Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have reacted to the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The club announced the news this morning, just one day after the end of the Premier League season. Hughton had been in charge for four and half years.

And Albion fans, journalists and supporters of other clubs have taken to social media to voice their opinion.

@SarahjP26 tweeted: "A very very sad day. Best @OfficialBHAFC manager ever. Thank you for everything, dear Chris."

Dermot Rafferty @dermot0805 said: "There is no loyalty in football. Shocking that Chris Hughton has been sacked."

Adam Smith @Spartan_Number7 tweeted: "The sheer arrogance of Tony Bloom, cannot believe Chris Hughton has been sacked. won’t be replaced by anyone better and I think he’s done a good job overall despite the run."

@Jfield 97: "I love the bloke but completely understand this. He's done a magnificent job with Brighton but as we said when he left us, his football style is too negative. Brighton want to progress & it could go either way. I wish him all the best at wherever he goes next #NCFC #BHAFC"

Tottenham Army @tottenhamarmy01: "@OfficialBHAFC have parted company with Chris Hughton. Gets to play off 1st season, promoted second and two full seasons in the premier league with a third to look forward too and Graham Potter a manager who’s finished 10th in the championship is the favourite? Shame on you."

Ben Williams @bsbigballs: "Brighton have sacked Chris Hughton. Apparently the board said that only managing a draw with Arsenal was the final straw."

James Allen @jrallen__: "Crazy, crazy decision. Done brilliantly for the club, Chris Hughton. Didn't deserve that."

parsley @parsley99815009 said: "Sacking of Chris Hughton seems harsh considering where the club were when he took over. Heard fans unhappy with defensive style, but others in the club responsible for buying poor forwards last summer. #bha"

Takerluke @Takerluke tweeted: "@OfficialBHAFC your chairman and your club are an absolute shambles #chrishughton deserves better"

Anthony Williamson @Anthony12028222: "Chris Hughton sacked by Brighton after bringing them from nowhere and establishing them in the Premier League is a joke.. I remember Newcastle doing the same thing to him and they suffered when he left..An excellent footballer and manager a proper football man"

Steve Bassam @SteveTheQuip: "Really sad to hear to Chris Hughton has been sacked as Albion manager. He did a great job for our club and built a resilient and hard working team - his achievements will long be remembered fondly by fans."

Luke Naylor @lukechunknaylor: @OfficialBHAFC sacking Chris Hughton. Really? He’s done an impressive job from what I can gather. Can see relegation looming next season for them."

con @ConorHarvey_: " Chris Hughton #BHAFC I'll miss you and can't thank you enough for what you've done to this club, thank you for everything

kailogan @_kailogan: "Brighton sacking Chris Hughton has to be one of the worst decisions I’ve seen this season! The blokes a genius, he’s kept them in the premier league against all odds for two seasons on the bounce. Not to mention that he’s one of the nicest blokes in football."

Davey Gordon @DaveyGordon: "Chris Hughton sacked by Brighton. Im sure there will be a handful that disagree with me but that is a very questionable decision as far as I’m concerned. The club statement says it all. Promotion to Prem, Prem status retention x 2. FA Cup Semi Final. Difficult decision etc."

Jak Ball @Jakfirst: "A huge shame to see Chris Hughton lose his job at Brighton. I have a feeling they might be regretting that decision in 12 months time."

Mike @aguyiusedtoknow: "I wonder who Brighton think they can bring in who'll do a better job than Chris Hughton? It's a bit like Stoke sacking Pulis for Mark Hughes thinking they'll take the next step. Look where they are now."

Marc Tyler @MarcGibbons4: "What a strange sacking, Chris Hughton has worked miracles at Brighton over the last few years and has done exceptionally well to keep them in the Premier league the last 2"

@Arunspur tweeted: "It is harsh on Chris Hughton but something I completely understand from Brighton perspective. If their investment philosophy isnt going to change, way forward is to appoint a manager who plays similar style. Someone like Allardyce.If they go for style, then am afraid for Brighton"

Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis tweeted: "Just appalling that Chris Hughton gets so little respect. Took Newcastle up - they sacked him. Took Brighton up, kept them up - they sacked him. People say he was too negative: maybe he should have opened up and gone down like Huddersfield and Cardiff."

Chief football writer of The Times Henry Winter tweeted: "Did a good job. Had a poor spell for a period this season but still kept them up. #Hughton #bhafc"

Wolves fan Scott Patterson said: "Looking from outside in I personally thought Chris Hughton done a remarkable job for Brighton. Perhaps this is a result of his own high standards and achievements with your club? Best of luck going forward - Wolves fan"

Barry Mewha said: Idiotic! 2014-15: Kept Brighton in the Championship. 2015-16: Guided them to the play-offs. 2016-17: Promoted to the Premier League for the first time. 2017-18: Secured safety with a 15th place finish. 2018-19: Reached first FA Cup semi-final since 1983."

"Wow honestly don't know what to say. Probably right decision long term w/ how poor second half of season was, but also feel sorry for him as not all his fault. Recruitment has been poor too. Thanks Chris - an honest, classy hard-working man who gave us best moments in our history."