Albion team-mate hints Goldson to Rangers is done deal with social media post

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert has hinted that Connor Goldson's move to Glasgow Rangers has been finalised.

Last week reports said that a deal to take the central defender to Ibrox for £3.5million was close.



The two clubs were thought to have agreed terms and personal terms were being discussed ahead of a medical for the 25-year-old.



The defender has been one of Steven Gerrard's top targets and a fee of around £3.5m was agreed between the two clubs last week.



He now looks set to be named new manager Steven Gerrard's fifth summer signing at the Scottish club with Knockaert posting a good luck message on Instagram.



According to the Daily Record - a Scottish newspaper - Knockaert took to the social media site with a picture of the pair celebrating a goal and a caption saying: "All the best my brother @connorgoldson. Love you."



Goldson found appearance at the Amex limited last season due to the superb form of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.



And while Albion were keen to keep him, he had grown frustrated at his lack of football having made two Premier League starts and on substitute apperance last term.