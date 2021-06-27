Eastbourne tennis fans enjoy the action - and the occasion: are you in our gallery?

The old place was 25% full not 100% full - but that's 25% more than a lot of sporting events have been able to admit over the past 15 months - and a big improvement on 2020, when there was no international tennis week for Eastbourne folk and tennis fans from farther afield to enjoy. So it was that enthusiasts filed in an orderly manner into Devonshire Park on Saturday to witness two great finals - and just to soak up the atmosphere. Photographer Jon Rigby was among them and you can see his 50-plus picrues on these pages. Don't miss the Eastbourne Herlad on Friday for reports, reaction and lots of pictures from the week.